China's women draw with Japan in East Asian Football Championship

Xinhua) 09:21, July 27, 2022

Xiao Yuyi (2nd L) of China passes the ball during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's national women's football team drew 0-0 with Japan in Tuesday's closing East Asian Football Championship game in Kashima, Japan.

The result means Japan win the 2022 East Asian Football Championship with two wins and one draw, while China finished second with one win and two draws.

In the 32nd minute, Japan nearly scored after China goalkeeper Zhu Yu spilled the ball, but Gao Cheng slid in to make a vital block.

The hosts mounted sustained pressure late in the game, but neither side could find a winner in a frantic last few moments.

Wang Shuang of China reacts during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Shuang (3rd R) of China vies with Nagano Fuka of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Shuang (2nd L) of China vies with Nagano Fuka of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wu Chengshu (R) of China competes against Chiba Remina of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Shanshan of China falls over during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Seike Kiko (1st L) of Japan vies against Song Duan of China during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Linyan (R) of China competes during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Shanshan (R) of China and Ueki Riko of Japan vie for a header during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Shanshan (R) of China and Takarada Saori of Japan vie for a header during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Yao Lingwei (bottom) of China defends Ueki Riko of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Zhang Rui (L) of China competes against Narumiya Yui (front) of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Shui Qingxia, head coach of China, instructs during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Shui Qingxia, head coach of China, receives an interview after a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

