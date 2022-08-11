Beijing Guoan to play home games in Rizhao

Xinhua) 09:00, August 11, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Super League (CSL) giant Beijing Guoan has chosen the eastern coastal city of Rizhao as its home venue for the remainder of this season, the club announced on Wednesday.

The CSL resumed a home-and-away format in the second phase of the season after the first phase was played on a centralized basis across three cities.

Clubs who are unable or unwilling to play at their home cities have to find a neutral place as their home venue.

Beijing Guoan decided on Rizhao, Shandong province.

"From the 14th round of this season, the Rizhao International Football Center will serve as the home venue of Beijing Guoan FC," the club said in a statement.

Since the start of the second phase of the season on August 5, Beijing Guoan has been in close contact with the Rizhao authorities on home venue issues.

Beijing Guoan currently sits eighth in the CSL table with 16 points, 15 points behind league leader Wuhan Three Towns.

