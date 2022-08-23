We Are China

Highlights of Serie A football matches

Xinhua) 11:13, August 23, 2022

Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy (back) vies with Cremonese's Emanuel Aiwu during a Italian Serie A football match in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Tammy Abraham (L) vies with Cremonese's Luka Lochoshvili during a Italian Serie A football match in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Chris Smalling (front L) scores his goal during a Italian Serie A football match between Roma and Cremonese in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Chris Smalling (R) celebrates his goal with his teammate Paulo Dybala during a Italian Serie A football match between Roma and Cremonese in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Paulo Dybala (R) vies with Cremonese's Luka Lochoshvili during a Italian Serie A football match between Roma and Cremonese in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Paulo Dybala (front R) competes during a Italian Serie A football match between Roma and Cremonese in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Paulo Dybala shoots during a Italian Serie A football match between Roma and Cremonese in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Chris Smalling (R) celebrates his goal with his teammate Paulo Dybala during a Italian Serie A football match between Roma and Cremonese in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Tammy Abraham (R) vies with Cremonese's Vlad Chiriches during a Italian Serie A football match in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo (front R) vies with Cremonese's Luka Lochoshvili during a Italian Serie A football match in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho gestures during a Italian Serie A football match between Roma and Cremonese in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Roma's Chris Smalling celebrates his goal during a Italian Serie A football match between Roma and Cremonese in Rome, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Juan Cuadrado (L) vies with Sampdoria's Filip Djuricic during an Italian Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Weston McKennie reacts during an Italian Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Daniele Rugani (L) and Manuel Locatelli (R) vie with Sampdoria's Abdelhamid Sabiri during an Italian Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Filip Kostic (R) shoots during an Italian Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Filip Kostic (R) vies with Sampdoria's Bartosz Bereszynski during an Italian Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Daniele Rugani (R) vies with Sampdoria's Abdelhamid Sabiri during an Italian Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (L) vies with Sampdoria's Alex Ferrari during an Italian Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during an Italian Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Sampdoria in Genova, Italy, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)