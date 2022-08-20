Changchun crushes Hebei 7-1 for season's third win

Xinhua) 11:26, August 20, 2022

Tan Long (front C) of Changchun Yatai competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Changchun Yatai registered their third win of this season by thrashing Hebei 7-1 in the 14th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Friday.

The Hebei side had conceded seven goals in the previous match against Shandong Taishan, and their dreadful performance continued with seven lost balls again.

Changchun broke the deadlock in the 20th minute as Wang Jinxian scored his first goal since joining the club, following Serginho's disallowed header for offside. Junior Negao doubled Changchun's lead with a header from the corner kick in the last minute of the first half.

In the 54th minute, Tan Long of Changchun seized a chance to slot home an easy tap-in after his Brazilian teammate Erik's shot hit the post.

With their young goalkeeper making two consecutive mistakes, Hebei's nightmare scenario went ahead. In the 59th and 67th minute, Changchun took the advantage to 5-0, thanks to Wang and Serginho's braces.

Junior Negao made it six in the 78th minute and completed his hat-trick in two minutes to make it another routing for Hebei, who finally pulled one back in the last minute through Ding Haifeng's goal.

With two humiliating defeats and 13 loses in 14 games, Hebei seats bottom of the table with only three points.

Ren Wei (above) of Hebei FC vies for a header during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Junior (R) of Changchun Yatai celebrates scoring with teammate Okore during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Serginho (L) of Changchun Yatai celebrates for a goal, which is called off for offside afterwards during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Erik (R) of Changchun Yatai vies the ball with Zhang Yu of Hebei FC during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Junior (R) of Changchun Yatai celebrates scoring with teammates Serginho (C) and Okore during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

