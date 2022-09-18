Home>>
Chinese Zhang Yanlin scores in debut of Swiss Nationalliga A
(Xinhua) 15:40, September 18, 2022
GENEVA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese striker Zhang Yanlin scored in her debut at the Swiss women's football league Nationalliga A to help the Grasshopper FC Zurich beat Zurich Frauen 2-0 on Saturday.
Zhang, who was on loan with the Grasshopper for a year, started the 3rd-round match and scored in the 50th minute to seal the victory, as the Grasshopper collected the maximum nine points to lead the standings.
The 21-year-old Chinese played for Wuhan women's club in China before joining the Grasshopper last month. She won the Asian Cup with China after she scored the second goal in the 3-2 final victory over South Korea in India in February.
