Chinese footballer Wu Lei listed in 2022 Golden Foot Award nominations
Former Espanyol striker Wu Lei celebrates his goal during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)
Chinese international Wu Lei has been listed in the 2022 Golden Foot Award 30-man nominations alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Neymar.
BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese international Wu Lei has been listed in the 2022 Golden Foot Award 30-man nominations alongside Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Neymar, the organizing committee revealed on Sunday.
The Golden Foot Award is an international football award sponsored by Monarchy of Monaco since 2003, aiming to honor football players for their career achievements. The men's award winner in 2021 was Egypt's Mohamed Salah.
The men's candidates for its 20th edition this year includes a slew of stars such as Messi, Benzema, Neymar and Robert Lewandowski. Other Asian players on the list include South Korea's Lee Chung-yong and Son Heung-min.
31-year-old Wu, 2021 China's Footballer of the Year, returned to Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port from Spanish side Espanyol last month.
According to the Golden Foot Award regulations, all football fans can vote on its official website to decide a final 10-candidate shortlist.
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- In pics: Serie A football matches
- Chinese Zhang Yanlin scores in debut of Swiss Nationalliga A
- Highlights of Serie A football matches
- Changchun crushes Hebei 7-1 for season's third win
- Beijing Guo'an coach Xie Feng resigns following 3rd Chinese Super League defeat
- CSL Roundup: Unbeaten Wuhan Three Towns routs Beijing Guoan at home
- Qatar World Cup rescheduled to kick off one day earlier
- Espanyol confirms departure of Chinese striker Wu Lei
- Beijing Guoan to play home games in Rizhao
- Highlights of 2022 CSL matches
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.