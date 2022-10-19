China out of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after loss to Spain

Xinhua) 08:21, October 19, 2022

MUMBAI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China failed to qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarterfinals after losing 1-0 to Spain in the last group match here on Tuesday.

Spain almost broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Carla Camacho's shot hit the far post after Lucia Corrales was blocked by Chinese goalkeeper Liu Chen from close range.

Just four minutes later, Vicky Lopez's powerful strike just outside the box following a stunning Marseille turn was denied by Liu again.

Captain Marina Artero put Spain ahead just after the hour mark with a header assisted by Lopez's corner kick.

China's Huang Jiaxin sent the ball home in the 79th minute following a free kick, but it was ruled out after a VAR check for a close offside.

China's best chance came in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Huo Yuexin stole the ball just outside the box and set up for Bao Cunxin, whose shot was denied by the Spanish goalkeeper.

With one win and two losses, China finished last in Group C, trailing Mexico on goal difference. In the other group match, Colombia beat Mexico 2-1 to qualify for the quarterfinals along with Spain.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)