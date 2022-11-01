Highlights of FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup final

Xinhua) 10:08, November 01, 2022

Team members of Spain celebrate on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup in Navi Mumbai, India, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Players of Spain celebrate after winning the FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup final between Colombia and Spain in Navi Mumbai, India, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Marina Rivas (L) of Spain vies with Orianna Quintero of Colombia during their FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup final in Navi Mumbai, India, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Olaya Enrique (3rd R) of Spain heads for the ball during the FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup final between Colombia and Spain in Navi Mumbai, India, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Players of Spain celebrate after winning the FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup final between Colombia and Spain in Navi Mumbai, India, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Olaya Enrique (R) of Spain controls the ball during the FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup final between Colombia and Spain in Navi Mumbai, India, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Vicky Lopez (R, front) of Spain vies with Linda Caicedo of Colombia during their FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup final in Navi Mumbai, India, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Olaya Enrique (2nd, L) of Spain vies for the ball during the FIFA U17 Women's football World Cup final between Colombia and Spain in Navi Mumbai, India, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

