Shandong close in on leaders Wuhan in Chinese Super League

Xinhua) 08:55, October 31, 2022

Crysan (front C) of Shandong Taishan competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Shanghai Port in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

JINAN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Defending champions Shandong Taishan defeated Shanghai Port 3-1 in the 20th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Sunday, leveling the leaders Wuhan Three Towns on 53 points.

Shanghai created more chances in the first half. In the ninth and 27th minutes, Vargas sent out two accurate passes to Wu Lei, whose attempts were denied by Shandong goalkeeper Wang Dalei and the crossbar respectively, and the first half ended 0-0.

Wu Xinghan broke the deadlock for Shandong in the 61st minute by following in to shoot, and Cryzan Barcelos doubled Shandong's lead in the 76th minute.

Wu pulled one back for Shanghai three minutes later, but Cryzan's second goal of the game in the 87th minute sealed a key victory for Shandong, who has been battling with Wuhan for the title.

Elsewhere, Fei Yu's long-range shot in the 90th minute gifted Dalian Pro a 2-1 victory over Wuhan Yangtze River.

