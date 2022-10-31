We Are China

CSL match: Zhejiang FC vs. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers

Xinhua) 10:15, October 31, 2022

Franko Andrijasevic (2nd L) of Zhejiang FC vies with Su Yuanjie (1st R) of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Farley Vieira Rosa (L) of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vies for a header during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Zhejiang FC in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

David Andujar (L) of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vies with Franko Andrijasevic of Zhejiang FC during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Fran Merida (R) of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Zhejiang FC in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)