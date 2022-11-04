China's Xiao Yuyi joins Australia's Adelaide United on loan

Xinhua) 17:02, November 04, 2022

CANBERRA, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Adelaide United have announced the signing of Chinese international Xiao Yuyi for the upcoming A-League Women season.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the South Australian club said they have signed Xiao on loan from Chinese Women's Super League club Shanghai for the entire 2022-23 season, which begins later this month.

"This is an exciting move for me and my career and I cannot wait to start working hard with the team," Xiao said.

"We were very competitive last season and I am confident that we can have another successful year together."

The 26-year-old forward has played more than 30 times for China and is a regular starter as a striker or winger for the national team.

In February, she scored a winner in the final of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup, as China came back from 2-0 down to beat South Korea 3-2 and lift the trophy.

Xiao joins an Adelaide team that finished third on the table last season, before being knocked out by eventual champions Melbourne Victory in the first round of the play-offs.

"We are very happy to bring Xiao Yuyi to the club for the upcoming season on loan," said Adelaide coach Adrian Stenta.

"She is a player with many attributes that will compliment our squad, but specifically our attacking depth.

"Her experience at international level will be crucial as we head into the season and I'm sure many of our players will be able to learn a lot from her as we push for success this season."

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)