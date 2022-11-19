International friendly match: Belgium vs. Egypt

Xinhua) 15:40, November 19, 2022

Belgium's Arthur Theate (L) vies with Egypt's Mohamed Salah during an international friendly football match between Belgium and Egypt at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Al Farwaniyah Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kevin De Bruyne (R) of Belgium vies with Tarek Hamed of Egypt during an international friendly football match between Belgium and Egypt at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Al Farwaniyah Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Mustafa Mohammed (2nd R) of Egypt competes during an international friendly football match between Belgium and Egypt at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Al Farwaniyah Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)