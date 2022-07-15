Nothing can stop this one-legged man's passion for soccer

By Huang Jingjing, Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 10:46, July 15, 2022

Several videos of a one-legged man playing soccer despite the rain recently went viral on Chinese social media. Many have been amazed by the man's passion and spirit.

He is He Yiyi, 26, born in a village in Shanwei, South China's Guangdong Province.

He developed a passion for soccer as a child. At 10, he was admitted into a soccer club in Shenzhen. At 12, he was discovered by an overseas scout who offered him chance to train in France.

However, just before going abroad for training, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Despite a year of treatment, the doctor told the boy's family that only an amputation could save him. He agreed to the surgery, in which he lost almost his entire left leg.

But his passion for sports was never dampened. After recovery and three years of training and practice, he became an track and field athlete in the Guangdong Disabled Persons' Federation and has won multiple medals in sprinting, high jump and long jump in national competitions.

Meanwhile, his love for football never changed. In his spare time, he often plays football.

At first, he dared not to display all his strength on the football field, worrying his crutches would hurt other players. Others players avoided physical contact with him. But as he got familiar with the other players, they all competed with each other fairly. "They are not soft on me, I am not soft on them, every one plays with our utmost effort," he said.

Since 2019, He has worn out a total of 56 pairs of crutches.

In May 2021, he launched a recruitment campaign online, hoping to establish a male football team for the disabled. But few people responded.

During a recent checkup, He said the doctor told him that it was already a hard-won victory for him to be alive, and the cancer may relapse even though he had the amputation. But He said he will not ignore his passion for sports.

The 16th Guangdong Provincial Games and the 9th Guangdong Provincial Games for Persons with Disabilities will be held in November. He Yiyi will compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and long jump.

