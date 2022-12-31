The world reacts to Pele's death

Xinhua) 17:47, December 31, 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Following are reactions to the death of Brazilian football legend Pele. The only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times died aged 82 on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO

"His legacy is impossible to summarize in words.

"To his family and friends, to CBF (Brazilian football federation), to Brazil and to all football fans who loved him so much, I express my sincere condolences.

"Today, we all mourn the loss of the physical presence of our dear Pele, but he achieved immortality a long time ago and therefore he will be with us for eternity."

BRAZIL PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO

"Sorrow for the passing of a man, who through football took the name of Brazil to the world. He turned football into art and joy."

LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL

"I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."

FORMER BRAZIL STRIKER RONALDO

"Unique. Genius. Technical. Creative. Perfect. Unequalled. Where Pele has gone, he has stayed. Never having left the top, he leaves us today. The king of football - one and only. The greatest of all time."

BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER RIVALDO

"Our football is known and respected worldwide for everything he did on the pitch and this will never be forgotten. I am proud to have played in two World Cups with the number 10, which was consecrated by him."

FORMER BRAZIL MIDFIELDER KAKA

"Thank you King Pele.

"Much of what I love about this sport was written by you. Thank you for taking the name of Brazil to the four corners of the world. You enchanted, thrilled and touched our hearts, a place where we will take you forever.

"My condolences to the whole family. Forever King Pele."

GARY LINEKER, 1986 WORLD CUP TOP SCORER

"Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele"

ACTOR SYLVESTER STALLONE, PELE'S CO-STAR IN "ESCAPE TO VICTORY"

"Pele The Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man."

BARCELONA MANAGER AND FORMER SPAIN INTERNATIONAL XAVI HERNANDEZ

"I think he marked an entire generation. Everyone wanted to be Pele. Like Maradona, like Messi, they are players who have made history and they become legends when they go."

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH

"With Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon. As I could experience myself, he was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame. It was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him."

GERMANY WORLD CUP WINNER FRANZ BECKENBAUER

"Football lost the greatest in its history today - and I lost a unique friend. Football will be yours forever. Rest in peace Pele."

BRAZIL FORWARD NEYMAR

"Before Pele, '10' was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete. I'd say before Pele, football was just a sport.

"Pele changed everything."

WALES CAPTAIN GARETH BALE

"A giant of the game and the reason so many of us love football. Rest in peace, legend."

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, (first lady) Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento is a remarkable son of the Brazilian people. Thanks to his unique talent and his bewitching game, football became the favourite sport of millions of people around the world, including in Russia. I will always keep the best memory of him."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him."

UEFA PRESIDENT ALEKSANDER CEFERIN

"He was the first global superstar of the game and, thanks to achievements on and off the field, he played a pioneering role in football's rise to become the world's most popular sport. He will be greatly missed."

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ

"One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts."

CROATIA CAPTAIN LUKA MODRIC

"O Rei. One of the greatest of all time. You will be a legend forever. RIP Pele."

ARGENTINA CAPTAIN LIONEL MESSI

"Rest in peace, Pele."

PORTUGAL STRIKER CRISTIANO RONALDO

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always."

FRANCE FORWARD KYLIAN MBAPPE

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)