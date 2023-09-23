China to deepen all-round practical cooperation with Brazil, says senior CPC official

BRASILIA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Brazil to deepen all-round practical cooperation, cement coordination within such multilateral mechanisms as BRICS and the Group of 20, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, said a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during his visit to Brazil.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Li paid an official friendly visit to Brazil from Monday to Friday.

Conveying cordial greetings of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Lula, Li noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between China and Brazil.

Xi and Lula have met and exchanged views with each other on several occasions, jointly opening up and steering the future for China-Brazil relations in the new era, said Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

China and Brazil are the largest developing countries in the Eastern and Western Hemisphere respectively, and are comprehensive strategic partners, he said, adding that the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties next year.

The two countries should build on their past achievements and forge ahead with deeper political mutual trust as well as continuous mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, said Li.

The CPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the Workers' Party of Brazil, jointly explore the modernization path in line with their respective national conditions, and promote the in-depth development of China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Conveying his good wishes to Xi and recalling his cordial association with Xi, Lula said Brazil and China are good friends and partners, embracing fruitful bilateral cooperation in such fields as politics, economy and trade, party-to-party relations and collaboration on international affairs.

Brazil hopes to promote the synergy between its New Growth Acceleration Program and China's development strategies, so as to advance the sustainable development of the two countries, Lula said.

He added Brazil stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China within multilateral mechanisms, so as to jointly address such global challenges as poverty, inequality, climate change, as well as conflicts and confrontation, and to promote world peace, development and prosperity.

Noting that the Workers' Party of Brazil and the CPC have maintained close contacts, Lula said he is willing to play a positive role in deepening bilateral relations and the friendship between their people.

During his visit, Li also met with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, in which he said that China is willing to make good use of such mechanisms as the intergovernmental high-level coordination and cooperation committee, continuously enrich the strategic connotation of its relations with Brazil, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, energy resources, cultural and people-to-people exchanges and technology.

For his part, Alckmin said he welcomes and looks forward to the comprehensive and in-depth participation of Chinese enterprises in the implementation of Brazil's development plan and the expansion of their investment and business in Brazil.

Brazil stands ready to work with China to lift bilateral practical cooperation to higher levels, with the support of such mechanisms as the high-level coordination and cooperation committee, he added.

When meeting with Brazilian Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, Li said China is willing to work with Brazil to enhance exchanges between their legislative bodies, provide legal and policy support for bilateral cooperation, consolidate popular support for bilateral relations, and establish a model of South-South cooperation.

Pacheco said that the Brazilian side fully respects China's historical and cultural traditions and its development path in line with its national conditions, admires the centennial glory of the CPC, and is willing to improve the legislative exchange mechanism and deepen interactions between the two countries, so as to serve the development of bilateral relations.

During his meeting with President of the Workers' Party of Brazil Gleisi Hoffmann, Li said the CPC attaches great importance to strengthening experience exchanges with the Workers' Party of Brazil on party and country governance.

China stands ready to work with Brazil to take the 40th anniversary of the establishment of party-to-party relations next year as an opportunity to advance exchanges at all levels, make good use of the BRICS interparty exchange mechanism as well as the platform of the China-Latin America political parties forum, and promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Li said.

Congratulating China on making remarkable achievements in its economic and social development, Hoffmann said that strengthening bilateral and multilateral coordination between the two parties bears greater strategic significance amid an increasingly diverse international landscape.

The two sides jointly attended the signing ceremony of the agreement on exchanges and cooperation between the CPC and the Workers' Party of Brazil.

During Li's visit, he also briefed the hosts on the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and on its full and rigorous self-governance.

Enforcing full and rigorous self-governance is a distinctive feature of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core in governing the country, Li said, adding that the CPC will unswervingly enforce Party discipline and practice anti-corruption.

The Brazilian side spoke highly of China's efforts in this regard, and expressed willingness to work with the CPC to strengthen interparty exchanges as well as mutual learning on each other's governing experience. ■

