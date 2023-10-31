New all-cargo air route links China's Zhejiang, Mexico
HANGZHOU, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- A new all-cargo air route was launched Sunday between Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, and Mexico City.
It is the first all-cargo round-trip air route linking Zhejiang and Mexico.
The service, operated by MasAir using Airbus A330 aircraft, will run three times a week with a maximum one-way cargo capacity of about 60 tonnes.
Main imports via the route are auto parts and fruits from Mexico, while major exports are cross-border e-commerce goods such as shoes, clothing, and small commodities.
As a Belt and Road partner country, Mexico is an important aviation hub in Latin America. The opening of the freight route can massively improve air logistics efficiency from Zhejiang to Central America and Latin America.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mexico spells out plan to take active role in G77+China
- Influx of migrants at U.S.-Mexico border soars again
- Chinese dancers perform "Three Poems" in Mexico City
- China's Zhoushan jumps to 4th place in global ship bunker port rankings
- Death toll rises to 48 from Hurricane Otis in southern Mexico
- Zhejiang to construct over 300,000 5G base stations by 2027
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.