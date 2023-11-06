In pics: Eurasian journalists captivated by Balinghe bridge in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:27, November 06, 2023

Photo shows the Balinghe Bridge in Anshun city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

On Oct. 29, 2023, a group of Eurasian journalists visited the Balinghe Bridge in Anshun city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

With a main span of 1,088 meters, a total length of 2,237 meters, and a bridge deck situated 370 meters above the water's surface, the Balinghe Bridge was China's biggest steel truss girder suspension bridge and the sixth largest in the world when its construction was completed.

The bridge is the first of its kind in Guizhou that offers tourists the opportunity to enter and explore its interior. Apart from being a convenient transportation route, it also offers facilities for tourists such as a sightseeing elevator and a walkway.

In addition, the bridge offers a variety of exhilarating activities for extreme tourism enthusiasts. One of the highlights is the bungee jumping experience, which takes place at a staggering height of 370 meters. This bungee jump has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the highest commercial bungee jump in the world.

"This is absolutely mind-blowing and unbelievable! I'm even afraid to look down through the glass," said Dilyara Yermagambetova, editor-in-chief of the Kazakh news website Toppress. She expressed deep admiration over the construction of the Balinghe Bridge and felt lucky to have the opportunity to visit such a magnificent engineering feat.

Kyrgyzstan journalist Umatkul Bralkieva shared the breathtaking views of the bridge with her family through a video call as she walked across it.

"The bridge is so magnificent, and what is even more admirable is that it was built in just four years and eight months," she said, adding that if she hadn't visited, she would have had no idea how awe-inspiring the bridge is.

Guizhou is renowned as a "bridge museum," with over 30,000 bridges nestled among its towering mountains. By the end of 2022, Guizhou was home to almost half of the world's top 100 tallest bridges, including four in the top 10.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)