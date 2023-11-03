We Are China

Sea of clouds transforms Guizhou village into a mystical wonderland

People's Daily Online) 16:45, November 03, 2023

On Oct. 31, a sea of clouds cast a wonderland-like atmosphere over Huawu village, Xinren Miao township, Qianxi, in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

A group of Eurasian journalists toured a camping site in Huawu village, giving the impression of wandering amidst the clouds.

