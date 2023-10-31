Home>>
Eurasian journalists explore geological beauty of Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 09:14, October 31, 2023
On Oct. 27, 2023, journalists from Eurasian media outlets visited the Geological Museum of Guizhou, the Exhibition Center of the National Big Data (Guizhou) Comprehensive Pilot Zone, and the Ecological Civilization Exhibition Hall in Guanshanhu district, Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Through the trip, they explored the geological beauty of Guizhou, learned about the advantages of clustered data centers, and witnessed the local government's commendable efforts to improve the living environment of the local population.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Eurasian journalists explore Miao culture in Guizhou
- Eurasian journalists discover enthusiasm for rural basketball in Guizhou
- Eurasian journalists applaud Guiyang's comprehensive development
- China's Guizhou has 39 major data centers in operation or under construction
- Sturgeon farming brings hilly province closer to the world
- Tourists visit "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.