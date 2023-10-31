Eurasian journalists explore geological beauty of Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:14, October 31, 2023

On Oct. 27, 2023, journalists from Eurasian media outlets visited the Geological Museum of Guizhou, the Exhibition Center of the National Big Data (Guizhou) Comprehensive Pilot Zone, and the Ecological Civilization Exhibition Hall in Guanshanhu district, Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Through the trip, they explored the geological beauty of Guizhou, learned about the advantages of clustered data centers, and witnessed the local government's commendable efforts to improve the living environment of the local population.

