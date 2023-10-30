Eurasian journalists applaud Guizhou's comprehensive development

The Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program - Eurasian Media’s Trip to Guizhou was recently launched by People’s Daily Online in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

During their visit to a tea plantation in Gaozhai village, Guiyang, a group of journalists from 10 countries participating in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) showed great interest in Chinese tea culture and tea garden management.

Armenian journalist Paruir Siniavskii, who has visited China several times, was particularly fascinated by the beautiful large-scale tea plantation.

He said many tea houses in his country import tea from China.

Under the BRI, the economic and trade exchanges between Armenia and China have become closer. Chinese culture, especially tea culture, has gained more attention and recognition in Armenia, said Siniavskii.

As a province with a diverse ethnic population, Guizhou is particularly attractive to Siniavskii. He expressed his eagerness to learn and experience the customs and traditions of the ethnic minorities in Guizhou.

Journalists from Eurasian countries visit Guanshanhu Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Xi)

Moldovan journalist Serghei Joludi praised Guiyang's Guanshanhu Park, describing it as elegant with abundant greenery and fresh, pure air.

Meantime, Kyrgyzstan journalist Umatkul Bralkieva highlighted China's accomplishments in ecological civilization construction.

After her visit to the Ecological Civilization Exhibition Hall in Guanshanhu district, Bralkieva expressed her admiration, saying, "The Chinese government places significant emphasis on environmental preservation, and the park we explored today serves as a vivid testament to this commitment. I'm thrilled to witness the park's remarkable transformation through a comparison with historical photographs."

Journalists from Eurasian countries visit the exhibition center of the National Big Data (Guizhou) Comprehensive Pilot Zone in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Xi)

At the exhibition center of the National Big Data (Guizhou) Comprehensive Pilot Zone, situated near Guanshanhu Park, the journalists had the opportunity to personally witness the remarkable achievements of China's development in the new generation of information technology, including the internet, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI). They also gained a comprehensive understanding of Guizhou's progress in the field of big data.

Bralkieva praised the digital economy for greatly improving people's daily lives, highlighting the extensive use of digital technology in various scenarios. She emphasized that this approach deserves admiration and should be emulated by all parties involved.

Catherine Gulua from Georgia said the digital economy signifies a new era of prosperity, and is evident in China's achievements. Within the framework of jointly building the BRI, Georgia and China have established extensive cooperation and hold even greater development prospects in the future.

Journalists from Eurasian countries visit the Geological Museum of Guizhou in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Deng Jie)

During their visit in Guiyang, they also visited the Geological Museum of Guizhou. They will watch the finals of a village basketball competition in Taijiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, embark on a trip to the Baling River Bridge in Anshun city, and delve into the geological wonders of Zhijin Cave in Bijie city. This itinerary allowed them to cover four cities (prefectures) in Guizhou Province.

