Tourists visit "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:38, October 27, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2023 shows the Pingtang grand bridge and "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Due to the large number of bridges, their types, and the complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, Guizhou is known as "the museum of world bridges." For years, the province has developed tourism drawing upon these bridges to boost economic growth.

The "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area adjacent to the Pingtang grand bridge is the first of its kind in Guizhou to integrate bridge, service facilities, and scenic spot. The sightseeing service area received around 350,000 tourists in 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

