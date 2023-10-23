China's top liquor brand posts rising revenue in first three quarters

Xinhua) 10:56, October 23, 2023

GUIYANG, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai posted an operating revenue of around 103.27 billion yuan (about 14.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2023, up 18.48 percent year on year.

Its net profit rose 19.09 percent year on year to 52.88 billion yuan in this period, the company said in its quarterly report issued on Friday night.

This renowned liquor is distilled in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

