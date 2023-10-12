Villagers harvest glutinous rice in China's Guizhou
Villagers harvest glutinous rice in Jianhua Village of Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
