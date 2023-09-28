Expedition team explores Shuanghe Cave in Guizhou

Members of Guizhou provincial mountain resources institute observe the rock formation inside a branch cave of Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo by Zhao Fei/Xinhua)

Shuanghe Cave, Asia's hitherto longest cave in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has been found to be 409.9 km in length and 912 meters in depth, making it the third longest cave in the world, said researchers.

The latest research results on the cave were released during a press conference Tuesday. This year's cave expedition was conducted by the provincial mountain resources institute, the provincial cave association, and over 30 researchers and explorers from China, France, Italy, and Belgium.

The cave expedition team has also unearthed some paleontological fossils and geological relics. Researchers have thus far found 40 giant panda fossils, the oldest individual living at least 100,000 years ago and the youngest living only a few hundred years ago.

A member of Guizhou provincial mountain resources institute observes the rock formation inside a branch cave of Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo by Zhao Fei/Xinhua)

An Italian expert (2nd L) and members of Guizhou provincial mountain resources institute prepare to explore Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An Italian expert and members of Guizhou provincial mountain resources institute are on their way to explore a branch cave of Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An Italian expert and members of Guizhou provincial mountain resources institute explore a branch cave of Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An Italian expert conducts an expedition inside a branch cave of Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Researchers conduct an expedition inside Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Fei)

Members of Guizhou provincial mountain resources institute explore a branch cave of Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo by Zhao Fei/Xinhua)

A member of Guizhou provincial mountain resources institute enters a branch cave of Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

French caver Jean Bottazzi attends a press conference on the latest research results on Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

