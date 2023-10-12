Nayong-Qinglong Expressway under construction in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:40, October 12, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows the construction site of Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 9, 2023 shows the construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A welder works at the construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 9, 2023. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of Wumeng Mountain bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Workers work at the construction site of Liuzhi grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 9, 2023. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Workers work in a tunnel on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 9, 2023. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of a section of Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of Wumeng Mountain bridge (above) on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of Baishui River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 162.2-kilometer Nayong-Qinglong Expressway will allow vehicles to run at 100 kilometers per hour when accomplished. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

