Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway raises maximum speed to 300 kilometers per hour

Xinhua) 08:26, October 11, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows a bullet train running on a section of the Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

In 2014, the Guiyang-Guangzhou High-speed Railway connecting Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, and Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, went into operation.

From Oct. 11, the railway will raise its maximum speed from 250 kilometers per hour to 300 kilometers per hour, shortening the travel time between Chinese southwest areas and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows a bullet train running on a section of the Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows a bullet train running on a section of the Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A bullet train runs on a section of the Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

