New high-speed railway to start operation in east China

Xinhua) 10:57, September 27, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A new cross-sea high-speed railway is set to enter into service on Sept. 28 in east China's Fujian Province, the country's railway operator said Tuesday.

The railway, extending 277 km in total, will run through the cities of Fuzhou, Putian, Quanzhou, Xiamen and Zhangzhou, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Designed to run at a top speed of 350 km per hour, the railway is expected to connect Fuzhou and Xiamen, two major cities in the province, and the trip between these two cities will take 55 minutes, said the operator.

The railway will feature various intelligent technologies, including the Internet of Things, edge computing and geographic information system, to ensure safe and sound operation, the operator added.

Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province boasts vast cultural and tourism resources. It is also famed for playing a key role in the country's opening up.

