Technical capabilities for high-speed transport passage between Fujian, Taiwan in place: official

Xinhua) 14:57, September 14, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The technical capabilities for the construction of a high-speed passage between Fujian Province on the Chinese mainland and the Taiwan region are already in place, a Chinese government official said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Cong Liang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, called for joint efforts to realize the shared dream of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to travel across the Strait on high-speed trains as soon as possible.

Cong added that goods from Taiwan will also be able to reach the Eurasian market via the China-Europe Railway Express and other transportation means once cross-Strait infrastructure connectivity is ready.

In recent years, relevant departments have vigorously promoted the planning and construction of traffic infrastructure in Fujian, and an integrated multidimensional transportation network has been built in the province, making it technically possible to build a high-speed transport passage linking the province with Taiwan, Cong said.

This has provided a solid foundation for advancing infrastructure connectivity across the Strait, he added.

