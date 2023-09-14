Commentary: Message of peace for cross-Strait relations

Young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait sing the theme song of a meeting of the 11th Straits Youth Day in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Blood is thicker than water. This proverb has often been cited to characterize the relationship between people across the Taiwan Strait.

With the recent announcement of a new policy move designating the entire province of Fujian as a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development, there is ample reason to believe that a powerful message of peace has been conveyed.

Fujian is the mainland province situated closest to Taiwan. The decision to grant it the green light to take bold strides in integrated development is rooted in the strong expectation of peace across the Strait.

The high-profile circular, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, said the move aims to deepen integrated cross-Strait development in all fields and advance the peaceful reunification of the motherland.

A total of 21 specific measures for the construction of the zone fully demonstrate the mainland's firm conviction that people on both sides of the Strait are one family. The measures also highlight the mainland's will to show respect and care for Taiwan compatriots, and to deliver benefits to them.

Fujian was chosen as the demonstration zone due to its geographic advantages, as it is located just across a strip of water from Taiwan. The province also has a profound cultural bond with Taiwan as it is the ancestral home of many of the island's residents.

The policy move aims to increase the convenience of cross-Strait personnel exchanges, smooth trade and investment, and broaden and deepen cooperation between Fujian and Taiwan.

While Fujian's unique advantages are given full play, Taiwan people living in Fujian will be presented with greater development opportunities. They will be encouraged to study, work and have active social lives in Fujian. Taiwan's enterprises -- in industries ranging from agriculture to high-tech -- and its financial investors are being welcomed to expand their businesses in Fujian.

In the varied preferential measures, people can find that the mainland is continuously pursuing people-centered development and bringing Taiwan compatriots benefits that are enjoyed by those from the mainland, despite the changing cross-Strait situation.

Peace, development, exchange and cooperation are the common aspirations of Taiwan compatriots.

It is expected that the people and enterprises of Taiwan will utilize the favorable policies and grasp the opportunities provided by the mainland.

This new era is an era of great opportunity for the Chinese nation and people on both sides of the Strait.

Peaceful and integrated development will benefit everyone.

