Mainland spokesperson slams DPP for obstructing cross-Strait exchanges

Xinhua) 09:31, August 26, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday denounced Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for attempting to cover up their true aim of obstructing cross-Strait exchanges with its so-called "plan" on the issue.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when asked for comments on the so-called "plan" issued by Taiwan's mainland affairs council regarding cross-Strait tourism and exchanges.

The "plan" does not specify a date for implementation, Zhu noted, adding that it is in fact a refusal to lift the restrictions, and imposes tighter restrictions on cross-Strait exchanges.

Zhu said the "plan" has set disgraceful records in the history of cross-Strait exchanges, for it imposes unprecedented restrictions on group tours by Taiwan people to the mainland, unprecedented control over Taiwan's tourism industry and unprecedented restrictions on Taiwan enterprises inviting people from the mainland for exhibitions and exchanges.

In the field of cross-Strait tourism, the mainland is always open to visiting Taiwan compatriots and welcomes them, and there has never been an upper limit on the number of visits, Zhu said.

She said the DPP authority's attempts to control the number of cross-Strait tourists and thus shift the blame for banning group tours from Taiwan to the mainland are to no avail.

The mainland has always supported relevant companies on both sides in carrying out exchanges and cooperation in various forms, Zhu said, adding that the DPP authority, by imposing strict restrictions in this regard, takes great pains to prevent and restrict normal exchanges between the two sides.

Zhu called for efforts from the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to push cross-Strait relations back onto the right track of peaceful development, and truly realize normalized cross-Strait tourism and two-way exchanges on a regular basis.

