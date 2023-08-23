14th Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair kicks off in N China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:41, August 23, 2023

People take part in an event promoting new products for Taiwan enterprises during the 14th Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 22, 2023. The four-day trade fair kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People take part in an event promoting new products for Taiwan enterprises during the 14th Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 22, 2023. The four-day trade fair kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Aug. 22, 2023 shows an agreement signing ceremony during the 14th Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair in north China's Tianjin. The four-day trade fair kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Aug. 22, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the 14th Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair in north China's Tianjin. The four-day trade fair kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People attend the opening ceremony of the 14th Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 22, 2023. The four-day trade fair kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)