First 350-km/h high-speed rail launched in mountainous Guizhou

Xinhua) 14:24, August 08, 2023

Passengers are pictured aborad Train D6171 from Guiyang to Libo, both in southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. With Train D6171 pulling out of Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, the Guiyang-Libo section of the Guiyang-Nanning High-Speed Railway was officially put into operation on Tuesday. Upon completion, the 482-kilometer Guiyang-Nanning High-Speed Railway will allow trains to run at 350 kilometers per hour on it. The quickest trip between Guiyang and Libo takes less than an hour. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

GUIYANG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Fuxing bullet train departed on Tuesday morning from Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, marking the full operation of the Guiyang-Libo section of the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway.

The Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway is the first high-speed rail with a designed speed of 350 km/h for both Guizhou Province and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, of which Nanning is the capital city.

Due to complicated landforms along the rail section, including high mountains and steep valleys, the Guiyang-Libo section consists of 86 bridges and 62 tunnels. The mileage of bridges and tunnels accounts for 90 percent of the total mileage of the section.

A young passenger takes photos of a conductor in traditional ethnic attire at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Drivers of Train D6171 get prepared to start the train at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Train D6171 pulls out of Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Passengers take photos before boarding Train D6171 at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Train D6171 pulls out of Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Staff members wave goodbye to passengers aborad Train D6171 at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Train D6171 pulls out of Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Passengers pose for photos with a conductor in traditional ethnic attire at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Passengers of Train D6171 take souvenir photos at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Conductors of Train D6171 welcome passengers at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

