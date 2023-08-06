1st Guizhou Science and Technology Festival kicks off in Guiyang

Xinhua) 10:32, August 06, 2023

People watch Guizhou's self-developed steel cables for bridge construction during the first Guizhou Science and Technology Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 5, 2023. The first Guizhou Science and Technology Festival kicked off at Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center on Saturday and will last till Aug. 9. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People visit the venue of the first Guizhou Science and Technology Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 5, 2023. The first Guizhou Science and Technology Festival kicked off at Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center on Saturday and will last till Aug. 9. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A child tries out a VR device during the first Guizhou Science and Technology Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 5, 2023. The first Guizhou Science and Technology Festival kicked off at Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center on Saturday and will last till Aug. 9. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A child visits the venue of the first Guizhou Science and Technology Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 5, 2023. The first Guizhou Science and Technology Festival kicked off at Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center on Saturday and will last till Aug. 9. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

