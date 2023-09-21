Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway under construction

Xinhua) 08:38, September 21, 2023

Workers are engaged in building activities at the construction site of the Yongchuan South Station in the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 20, 2023. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows the Jiangjin North Station under construction in the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker is engaged in building activities at the construction site of the Jiangjin North Station in the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 20, 2023. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows the Yongchuan South Station under construction in the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers are engaged in building activities at the construction site of the Jiangjin North Station in the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 20, 2023. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A welder is at work at the construction site of the Yongchuan South Station in the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 20, 2023. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker is engaged in building activities at the construction site of the Jiangjin North Station in the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 20, 2023. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

