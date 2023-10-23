Pic story of inheritor of Miao embroidery in Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:42, October 23, 2023

Long Luying (C) talks with villagers about embroidery skills at Xiaohe Village of Shibing County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

In a embroidery workshop in Shibing County, Long Luying and her colleagues use needles as pens and thread as ink to embroider flowers, birds, fish, butterflies and other elements, creating Miao embroidery works with vivid patterns.

Long Luying is a provincial-level inheritor of Miao embroidery. She learned Miao embroidery from her mother at an early age. In 2006, Long Luying left her job at an embroidery workshop in Shenzhen and returned to her hometown to start her own business on hand-made Miao embroidery in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture.

Over the past 17 years, Long Luying has provided free embroidery skills training to local women, creating job opportunities for more than 1,000 rural women in the village.

Long Luying checks Miao embroidery decorations at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying (L) and her son promote Miao embroidery products via livestreaming in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying (2nd L) and her employee check Miao embroidery products at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying (2nd R) and her employees make embroidery at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying (L) and her employee check Miao embroidery decorations at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying discusses design solutions of Miao embroidery decorations with her husband at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying (R) and her employee check the quality of Miao embroidery products at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying introduces design concept of Miao embroidery decorations at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying spins thread at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Luying (2nd L) communicates with her employees at the workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 18, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)