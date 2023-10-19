Charging network for NEVs extended to rural areas in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:51, October 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows new energy vehicles charging at a charging area (bottom, R) in Longshan Township, Longli County of Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, the Guizhou Power Grid Co., Ltd of China Southern Power Grid has been working diligently to extend the charging network for new energy vehicles to the rural areas. Charging piles are now available in every township in Guizhou thanks to well orchestrated efforts to fully meet the public's demand for eco-friendly transportation in the past few years. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A staff member of a local public utility company instructs a resident to use a charging pile at Huiyi Village, Zhongshan District of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 22, 2023.

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows new energy vehicles charging at a charging area in Gujiao Township of Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

A vehicle owner charges his new energy vehicle at a charging pile in Zhongshan District of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 22, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023 shows new energy vehicles charging at a charging pile (bottom, R) in Wumeng Township of Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows new energy vehicles charging at a charging pile (bottom, R) in Longshan Town of Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

