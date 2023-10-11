China has 18.21 mln registered new energy vehicles

Xinhua) 09:54, October 11, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of September, China's motor vehicle ownership reached 430 million units, with 18.21 million registered new energy vehicles (NEVs), the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

Of all the registered NEVs, 14.01 million were electric vehicles, according to the latest data released by the ministry.

More than 5.19 million NEVs had been registered in China during the first three quarters of this year, up 40 percent from the same period last year and accounting for 28.6 percent of all new automobile registrations, the data shows.

Ninety cities in the country boasted over 1 million automobiles, while 25 of them had over 3 million. The numbers of automobiles in Chengdu, Beijing, and Chongqing each exceeded 6 million units, according to the data.

