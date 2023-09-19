Chinese automaker to deliver 300 NEVs to Türkiye
NANCHANG, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Jiangxi Jiangling Group Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. will deliver 300 new energy vehicles (NEVs) to Türkiye in October, the company said.
The Jiangling "Yi" model to be exported to Türkiye uses a dual motor combination, with a comprehensive output power of 170 kW and a 100-km acceleration within 5.8 seconds, according to Nie Xiaoyong, vice president of the Engineering Research Institute at the company.
According to a cooperation agreement signed by the company and its partner in Türkiye, between 2024 and 2026, its Turkish partner will set up professional sales teams and exhibition halls in Türkiye, and build a sales network with 35 dealers within three years.
Jiangxi Jiangling Group Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., located in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, was established in 2015. It is a new energy vehicle company that integrates research and development, production, and sales of new energy vehicles and auto parts.
