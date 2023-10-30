Eurasian journalists explore Miao culture in Guizhou

A journalist poses for a photo with villagers dressed in traditional Miao attire in Shidong town, Taijiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Eurasian journalists, as part of the Belt and Road Friendship Exchange Program, recently visited Shidong town, Taijiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, immersing themselves in the traditional culture of the Miao ethnic group.

The Miao community is renowned for its embroidery and silver accessories. Georgian journalist Catherine Gulua and Kazakhstani journalist Arsen Nurtazin tried traditional Miao attire, sharing their experiences through videos on social media. The journalists also toured a silversmith's workshop to learn how to make silver jewelry.

Impressed by the Miao people's hospitality, Tofik Mamedov from Turkmenistan said that this was his first time experiencing traditional Miao culture, which he found to be very special. He cherished the experience by purchasing a silver accessory as a gift for his friend.

"Although those handicrafts can be produced by modern industry, the craftsmen here still make them by hand, adding a distinctive characteristic and profound depth to each piece," said Umatkul Bralkieva from Kyrgyzstan.

A journalist tries traditional Miao attire in Shidong town, Taijiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023, shows embroidery accessories displayed in Shidong town, Taijiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Villagers craft embroidery accessories in Shidong town, Taijiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023, shows silver handicrafts in Shidong town, Taijiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

A silversmith makes silver jewelry in Shidong town, Taijiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

A journalist learns how to make silver jewelry in Shidong town, Taijiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 28, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

