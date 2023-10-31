Eurasian journalists experience Balinghe Bridge's 'heartbeat' at 370m high
On Oct. 29, Eurasian journalists visited the cloud-shrouded Balinghe Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, experiencing the "breathing" of the bridge.
Balinghe Bridge is Guizhou's first bridge that allows tourists to enter and view the interior. With a main span of 1,088 meters, a total length of 2,237 meters, and a bridge deck situated 370 meters above the water's surface, it held the distinction of being China's biggest steel truss girder suspension bridge and the sixth largest in the world at the time of its construction.
