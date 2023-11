We Are China

Eurasian journalists tour Jiuzhou ancient town in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 16:41, November 03, 2023

On Oct. 30, a group of Eurasian journalists visited Jiuzhou ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This enchanting land hosts China’s national intangible cultural heritage items, including Tunbao opera and folk songs, and centuries-old traditional costumes and delicacies.

Walking along the slate-paved alleys, journalists from 10 countries, such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and Armenia, immersed themselves in the town’s ancient charm and the unspoiled ethnic vibe.

