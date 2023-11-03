Eurasian journalists explore intangible cultural heritage of Miao ethnic group

People's Daily Online) 16:30, November 03, 2023

A group of Eurasian journalists recently got a glimpse of how the Miao ethnic group crafts embroidery and silver ornaments in Dangganglue village, Shidong town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The journalists marveled at the fineness of Miao embroidery, donned traditional Miao costumes, and learned the skills of making embroidery and silver jewelry.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)