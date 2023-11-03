Home>>
Eurasian journalists explore intangible cultural heritage of Miao ethnic group
(People's Daily Online) 16:30, November 03, 2023
A group of Eurasian journalists recently got a glimpse of how the Miao ethnic group crafts embroidery and silver ornaments in Dangganglue village, Shidong town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
The journalists marveled at the fineness of Miao embroidery, donned traditional Miao costumes, and learned the skills of making embroidery and silver jewelry.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Eurasian journalists experience Balinghe Bridge's 'heartbeat' at 370m high
- Eurasian journalists explore geological beauty of Guizhou
- Eurasian journalists explore Miao culture in Guizhou
- Eurasian journalists discover enthusiasm for rural basketball in Guizhou
- Eurasian journalists applaud Guiyang's comprehensive development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.