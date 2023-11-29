Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in Greater Bay Area completed
Construction workers work at the immersed tube underwater tunnel on the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Shenzhen-Zhongshan link is a core transportation hub project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It consists of one underwater tunnel, two bridges and two artificial islands, making it one of the most challenging cross-sea cluster projects in the world. The tunnel is part of a 24-km-long highway connecting Shenzhen and Zhongshan, situated on either side of the Pearl River Estuary.
Lanes at the immersed tube underwater tunnel on the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Drone photo shows the Lingdingyang Bridge, part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Highways on the east artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
