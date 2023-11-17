Global climate financing conference opens in south China

Xinhua) 21:58, November 17, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference opened Friday in Guangzhou, the capital of southern China's Guangdong Province.

Under the theme of "Climate Finance for a Better World," the two-day event aims to guide more financial resources into the climate change sector, supporting high-quality development and the green, low-carbon transformation of the economy and society.

International financial institutions, experts, and scholars discussed topics such as China's solution to climate change, building a global climate finance center, and financially empowering green technology innovation.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area serves as a new engine for China's high-quality economic development and can provide a demonstration effect and play a leading role in driving green, low-carbon development, said Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Liu Jian, vice president of Xinhua News Agency, said Xinhua has established a national financial information platform, undertaking a series of innovative practices to develop climate finance data, construct ESG national standards, and provide green finance think-tank services.

The conference was hosted jointly by the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Xinhua News Agency, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

In addition to the main venue in Guangzhou, the conference featured three overseas branch venues in Paris, Singapore, and Dubai.

