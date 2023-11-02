Steel deck pavement underway on Lingdingyang Bridge in S China

Ecns.cn) 15:36, November 02, 2023

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang Bridge, a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The installation of steel deck pavement on the left side of the bridge was completed on Tuesday with an area of 25,772 square meters.

