Home>>
Steel deck pavement underway on Lingdingyang Bridge in S China
(Ecns.cn) 15:36, November 02, 2023
Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang Bridge, a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
The installation of steel deck pavement on the left side of the bridge was completed on Tuesday with an area of 25,772 square meters.
Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang Bridge, a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Escaped crocodiles in south Chinese city captured
- Tourists visit "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Guizhou
- Chinese city hunts for escaped crocodiles
- Guangdong raises emergency response for heavy rain-triggered flood to Level II
- Construction of south tower on Changtai Yangtze River bridge completes
- Five years on, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge promotes closer exchanges in GBA
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.