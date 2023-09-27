We Are China

Construction of south tower on Changtai Yangtze River bridge completes

Ecns.cn) 15:36, September 27, 2023

South tower of the Changtai Yangtze River bridge is under construction in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wei)

The 350-meter-high tower of the bridge was completed on Tuesday. The Changtai Yangtze River Bridge, which connects the cities of Changzhou and Taixing, is 10.03 kilometers long and world's first river crossing channel integrating expressway, intercity railway and ordinary highway.

South tower of the Changtai Yangtze River bridge is under construction in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wei)

South tower of the Changtai Yangtze River bridge is under construction in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wei)

South tower of the Changtai Yangtze River bridge is under construction in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wei)

South tower of the Changtai Yangtze River bridge is under construction in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)