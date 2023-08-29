Ferry service ends as grand bridge opens to traffic in Yibin, SW China

Xinhua) 08:30, August 29, 2023

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows vehicles and passengers going ashore the Nixi south ferry in Xuzhou District of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

The cross-river vehicle ferry service that links Nixi Town and Juexi Town in Xuzhou District of Yibin started in May of 1992. This ferry service has been one of the most important transportation methods for local people living nearby on both sides of Minjiang River.

As the Nixi Minjiang grand bridge opened to traffic here on Monday, the 31-year-old ferry service also ended the same day. The opening of the Nixi Minjiang grand bridge has broken through the transportation bottleneck for over 450,000 people living nearby.

Vehicles and passengers take the cross-river vehicle ferry linking Nixi Town and Juexi Town in Xuzhou District of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Passengers board the cross-river vehicle ferry linking Nixi Town and Juexi Town in Xuzhou District of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows Zhong Helin, a sailor of the cross-river vehicle ferry linking Nixi Town and Juexi Town in Xuzhou District of Yibin in southwest China's Sichuan Province, directing vehicles on the deck. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Sailors pose for a group photo on the cross-river vehicle ferry linking Nixi Town and Juexi Town in Xuzhou District of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows Wang Junbing, captain of the cross-river vehicle ferry linking Nixi Town and Juexi Town in Xuzhou District of Yibin in southwest China's Sichuan Province, sailing on the river. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows the cross-river vehicle ferry linking Nixi Town and Juexi Town in Xuzhou District of Yibin, sailing on the Minjiang River in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2023 shows a ferry as well as the Nixi Minjiang grand bridge in Xuzhou District of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Vehicles go ashore the Nixi north ferry in Xuzhou District of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)