A glimpse at the grand Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge

(People's Daily App) 15:15, July 14, 2023

The Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge is one major part of the 277-kilometer Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, China's first cross-sea high-speed railway.

The length of the bridge is 14.7 kilometers, with the section in the sea reaching 10.8 kilometers.

With a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the Fuzhou, capital of Southeast China's Fujian Province, to the tourist attraction Xiamen to less than a hour.

(Compiled by Xue Yujiao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)