Luzhou grand bridge enters final stage of construction
This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Construction workers build the deck of the Luzhou grand bridge in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Laborers prepare to install a guardrail on the Luzhou grand bridge in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Laborers work on the Luzhou grand bridge in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
