Luzhou grand bridge enters final stage of construction

Xinhua) 16:54, May 31, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Construction workers build the deck of the Luzhou grand bridge in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Laborers prepare to install a guardrail on the Luzhou grand bridge in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Laborers work on the Luzhou grand bridge in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the Luzhou grand bridge under construction in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The cross-sea Luzhou grand bridge, with a total length of 562 meters and a main span of 300 meters, has entered the final stage of construction. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

