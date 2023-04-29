Lingdingyang bridge in south China gets its final segments joined

(新华网) 10:00, April 29, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows the Lingdingyang bridge, which is part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China's Guangdong Province. Lingdingyang bridge, a key part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link, got its final segments joined on Friday.

The bridge section of the link is about 17 kilometers long with eight lanes. With a total length of 24 kilometers, the project is expected to open to traffic in 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Workers assemble a box girder at the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge, which is part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2023.

The bridge section of the link is about 17 kilometers long with eight lanes. With a total length of 24 kilometers, the project is expected to open to traffic in 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the construction site of a bridge which constitutes the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China's Guangdong Province.

The bridge section of the link is about 17 kilometers long with eight lanes. With a total length of 24 kilometers, the project is expected to open to traffic in 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge, which is part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China's Guangdong Province.

The bridge section of the link is about 17 kilometers long with eight lanes. With a total length of 24 kilometers, the project is expected to open to traffic in 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge, which is part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China's Guangdong Province.

The bridge section of the link is about 17 kilometers long with eight lanes. With a total length of 24 kilometers, the project is expected to open to traffic in 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge, which is part of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link in south China's Guangdong Province.

The bridge section of the link is about 17 kilometers long with eight lanes. With a total length of 24 kilometers, the project is expected to open to traffic in 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

